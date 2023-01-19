 Realme Narzo 20 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme Narzo 20 128GB

    Realme Narzo 20 128GB

    Realme Narzo 20 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 20 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 20 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35195/heroimage/140245-v2-realme-narzo-20-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35195/images/Design/140245-v2-realme-narzo-20-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35195/images/Design/140245-v2-realme-narzo-20-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35195/images/Design/140245-v2-realme-narzo-20-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35195/images/Design/140245-v2-realme-narzo-20-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,499
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹11,499
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    6000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 11,980 M.R.P. ₹13,999
    Buy Now

    Realme Narzo 20 128GB Price in India

    Realme Narzo 20 128GB price in India starts at Rs.11,499. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 20 128GB is Rs.11,980 on amazon.in.

    Realme Narzo 20 128GB price in India starts at Rs.11,499. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 20 128GB is Rs.11,980 on amazon.in.

    Realme Narzo 20 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 03h 22m 06s
    • Li-ion
    • 6000 mAh
    • Yes, Quick, 18W
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • CMOS
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    Design
    • 9.8 mm
    • Victory Blue, Glory Silver
    • 208 grams
    • 75.9 mm
    • 164.5 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 270 ppi
    • 60 Hz
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 20:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 450 nits
    • 81.7 %
    • 88.7 %
    General
    • Realme UI
    • Yes
    • Narzo 20 128GB
    • September 21, 2020 (Official)
    • realme
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.03 W/kg, Body: 0.73 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G85
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • 37.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme Narzo 20 128gb