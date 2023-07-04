 Realme Narzo 20a Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme Narzo 20A

Realme Narzo 20A is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 20A from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 20A now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹8,499
32 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
3 GB
Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 229 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Realme Narzo 20a Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Battery
  • 02h 43m 01s
  • Up to 960 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • F2.0
  • CMOS
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • F1.8
Design
  • Victory Blue, Glory Silver
  • 195 grams
  • 8.9 mm
  • 164.4 mm
  • 75.4 mm
Display
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • IPS LCD
  • 270 ppi
  • 82.29 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 60 Hz
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 89.8 %
  • 20:9
  • 400 nits
General
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Narzo 20A
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Realme UI
  • Yes
  • September 21, 2020 (Official)
  • realme
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 1.18 W/kg, Body: 0.631 W/kg
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • 11 nm
  • Adreno 610
  • 28.0 s
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • 3 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Realme Narzo 20a