 Realme Narzo 50a Prime - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Realme Mobile Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Realme Narzo 50A Prime is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 10,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T612 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 50A Prime from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 50A Prime now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
RealmeNarzo50APrime_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
RealmeNarzo50APrime_FrontCamera_8MP
RealmeNarzo50APrime_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36853/heroimage/148313-v4-realme-50a-prime-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeNarzo50APrime_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36853/heroimage/148313-v4-realme-50a-prime-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeNarzo50APrime_4
1/8 RealmeNarzo50APrime_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
2/8 RealmeNarzo50APrime_FrontCamera_8MP"
3/8 RealmeNarzo50APrime_Ram_4GB"
4/8 RealmeNarzo50APrime_3"
View all Images 5/8 RealmeNarzo50APrime_4"
Key Specs
₹10,499
64 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Unisoc T612
50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
4 GB
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹10,499 19% OFF
Buy Now

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Price in India

The starting price for the Realme Narzo 50A Prime in India is Rs. 10,499.  At Amazon, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime can be purchased for Rs. 10,499.  This is the Realme Narzo 50A Prime base model with 4 GB RAM and ...Read More

19% off

realme narzo 50A

realme narzo 50A (Oxygen Green , 4GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) Helio G85 Processor | 6000 mAh Battery
₹12,999 ₹10,499
Buy Now
10% off

realme narzo 50A

realme narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue , 4GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Helio G85 Processor | 6000 mAh Battery
₹13,999 ₹12,579
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Realme Narzo 50a Prime Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP
  • Unisoc T612
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Quick, 18W
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Macro Mode
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • S5KJN1, ISO-CELL
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
Design
  • Flash Black, Flash Blue
  • Back: Plastic
  • 192.5 grams Below
  • 75.6 mm
  • 164.4 mm
  • 8.1 mm
Display
  • 20:9
  • 84.62 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 600 nits
  • 90.7 %
  • 60 Hz
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 400 ppi
General
  • Realme UI
  • Android v11
  • realme
  • April 28, 2022 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Tru-Octa Core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 4 GB
  • Unisoc T612
  • LPDDR4X
  • Mali-G57 MP1
  • 12 nm
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More from Realme

25% OFF
Realme C67 5G 6GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Sunny Oasis
25% OFF
Realme C53 6GB RAM
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Champion Gold
13% OFF
Realme Narzo 60X 5G
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Stellar Green
20% OFF
Realme 11x 5G 8GB RAM
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Purple Dawn
Realme Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Competitors

Realme Narzo 70A Prime
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
Samsung Galaxy F13
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Nightsky Green
Spice Mi 435 Stellar Nhance
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 2 GB Storage
  • Black/White
Realme C51
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Mint Green

Realme Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design

Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more

20 Feb 2023
Tech Videos

Realme Narzo 50A Prime News

Realme Narzo N53

Amazon Great Freedom Day sale: Special phone deals that will save you big amounts

27 Dec 2023
Realme GT Neo 3 150W

realme GT Neo 3 to realme 11 5G, check out these top Realme phones under 50000

27 Dec 2023
Realme Narzo N53

realme phones under 20000: From realme Narzo 60 5G to realme 11x 5G, Check out these 5 handsets

27 Dec 2023
Realme Narzo 60x

Top 10 Realme 128GB smartphones: Check out the best performers that will suit your needs

27 Dec 2023
realme

realme unveils Christmas Sale offers on narzo smartphones – check prices of narzo 60 Pro, narzo N53 now

19 Dec 2023
Realme

Realme GT 5 Pro launch date confirmed! To feature a 50MP periscope camera, 100W faster charger

24 Nov 2023
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Arctic White, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹24,900
₹28,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Realme Narzo 50a Prime