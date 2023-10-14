Realme Narzo 60i Prime Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme Narzo 60i Prime Realme Narzo 60i Prime is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 9,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T612 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹9,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 32 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor Unisoc T612 Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 3 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme Narzo 60i Prime Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 8 MP

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP

Processor Unisoc T612 Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes Display Aspect Ratio 20:9

Display Type IPS LCD

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Pixel Density 270 ppi General Launch Date October 26, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand realme

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance CPU Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

RAM 3 GB

Graphics Mali-G57

Fabrication 12 nm

Chipset Unisoc T612

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear Storage Internal Memory 32 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?