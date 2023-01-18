 Realme Xt 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme XT 128GB

    Realme XT 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme XT 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme XT 128GB now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    amazon
    ₹ 15,999 M.R.P. ₹17,999
    Realme XT 128GB Price in India

    Realme XT 128GB price in India starts at Rs.18,999. The lowest price of Realme XT 128GB is Rs.15,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme Xt 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes, VOOC, v3.0, 20W: 52 % in 30 minutes
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Exmor RS
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • F1.8
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 75.2 mm
    • 158.7 mm
    • 183 grams
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 8.6 mm
    • Pearl Blue, Pearl White
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 19.5:9
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 403 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 84.07 %
    • Super AMOLED
    • 91.9 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    General
    • realme
    • XT 128GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Realme UI
    • September 16, 2019 (Official)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
    • Adreno 616
    • 8 GB
    • 23.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • 128 GB
    Realme Xt 128gb