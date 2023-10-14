 Samsung Galaxy A04 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy A04

Samsung Galaxy A04 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P35 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A04 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A04 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹11,499
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
MediaTek Helio P35
50 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
See full specifications
Samsung Galaxy A04 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A04 in India is Rs. 11,499.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A04 base model with 4 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A04 in India is Rs. 11,499.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A04 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Green and Copper.

Samsung Galaxy A04

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Green, Copper
amazon
Out of Stock

Samsung Galaxy A04 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • MediaTek Helio P35
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • No
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • No
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Single
Design
  • 76.3 mm
  • 164.4 mm
  • 9.1 mm
  • Black, Green, Copper
  • 192 grams Below
Display
  • 20:9
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 270 ppi
  • Yes with notch
  • 81.32 %
  • PLS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • December 20, 2022 (Official)
  • Samsung One UI
  • Android v12
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Helio P35
  • 4 GB
  • 12 nm
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • PowerVR GE8320
Sensors
  • No
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Up to 46.8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Samsung Galaxy A04