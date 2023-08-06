 Samsung Galaxy A12 128gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy A12 128GB

Samsung Galaxy A12 128GB

Samsung Galaxy A12 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A12 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A12 128GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
SamsungGalaxyA12128GB_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
SamsungGalaxyA12128GB_FrontCamera_8MP
SamsungGalaxyA12128GB_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35717/heroimage/142748-v4-samsung-galaxy-a12-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA12128GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35717/heroimage/142748-v4-samsung-galaxy-a12-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA12128GB_4
SamsungGalaxyA12128GB_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
SamsungGalaxyA12128GB_FrontCamera_8MP"
SamsungGalaxyA12128GB_Ram_4GB"
SamsungGalaxyA12128GB_3"
SamsungGalaxyA12128GB_4"
Key Specs
₹13,999
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
4 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹13,999
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon SALE
₹ 13,499 M.R.P. ₹17,990
Buy Now

Samsung Phones Prices in India

Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 353 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 353 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Samsung Galaxy A12 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • 01h 57m 17s
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • Up to 34 Hours(4G)
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Up to 34 Hours(4G)
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.0
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • F2.2
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Single
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • 205 grams
  • 164 mm
  • Black, Blue, White
  • 8.9 mm
  • 75.8 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • PLS TFT LCD
  • 20:9
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Yes with notch
  • 60 Hz
  • 270 ppi
  • 82.06 %
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
General
  • Yes
  • Samsung One UI
  • Samsung
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Galaxy A12 128GB
  • February 16, 2021 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Head: 0.79 W/kg
  • No
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • 12 nm
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • MediaTek Helio P35
  • 32.0 s
Smart TV Features
  • 48+5+2+2 MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
  • Up to 105 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Videos

View all
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Samsung Galaxy A12 128gb FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A12 128Gb in India?

Samsung Galaxy A12 128Gb price in India at 13,375 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A12 128Gb?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A12 128Gb?

What is the Samsung Galaxy A12 128Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy A12 128Gb Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy A12 128gb