 Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850

    Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850

    Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36405/heroimage/146381-v3-samsung-galaxy-a12-exynos-850-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36405/images/Design/146381-v3-samsung-galaxy-a12-exynos-850-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36405/images/Design/146381-v3-samsung-galaxy-a12-exynos-850-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36405/images/Design/146381-v3-samsung-galaxy-a12-exynos-850-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 12,999 M.R.P. ₹15,999
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850 price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850 is Rs.12,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850 price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850 is Rs.12,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 57 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 57 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • No
    • F2.2
    • No
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 205 grams
    • 164 mm
    • Black, Blue, White
    • 8.8 mm
    • 75.8 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • PLS TFT LCD
    • 82.06 %
    • Yes with notch
    • 270 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 12, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Samsung
    • Android v11
    • Galaxy A12 Exynos 850
    • Samsung One UI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 8 nm
    • Mali-G52 MP1
    • Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+5+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 47.6 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850 price in India at 13,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850