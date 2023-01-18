Samsung Galaxy A12 6gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A12 6GB RAM Samsung Galaxy A12 6GB RAM is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 15,490 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A12 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A12 6GB RAM now with free delivery.