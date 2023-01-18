 Samsung Galaxy A23e Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A23e

    Samsung Galaxy A23e

    Samsung Galaxy A23e is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A23e from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A23e now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹17,990 (speculated)
    64 GB
    5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    12 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Samsung Galaxy A23e Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A23e price in India starts at Rs.17,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A23e is Rs.18,499 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A23e Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 12 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 290 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    General
    • Android v12
    • January 19, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    • Galaxy A23e
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G57 MC3
    • MediaTek Dimensity 720
    • 64 bit
    • 7 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 64 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A23e