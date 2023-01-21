 Samsung Galaxy A24 5g Price in India (21, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A24 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A24 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A24 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A24 5G now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 21 January 2023
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Samsung Phones Prices in India

    Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.665. HT Tech has 390 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Samsung Galaxy A24 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Single
    • 13 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    • AMOLED
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 393 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • March 30, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Android v13
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Galaxy A24 5G
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Adreno 619
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    • 6 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
    • 6 nm
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 5MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Samsung Galaxy A24 5g