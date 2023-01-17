 Samsung Galaxy A3 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A3

    Samsung Galaxy A3 is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A3 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A3 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹19,990
    16 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    1900 mAh
    Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Samsung Galaxy A3 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A3 price in India starts at Rs.19,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A3 is Rs.16,499 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 1900 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 1900 mAh
    • Up to 13 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 13 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Selfie Voice command, Wide Angle Selfie
    • Single
    Design
    • 110 grams
    • 66.5 mm
    • Black, Gold, White
    • 130.1 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 6.9 mm
    Display
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 64.38 %
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 245 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Samsung
    • January 10, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    • Samsung Galaxy A3 SM-A300H
    • Galaxy A3
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    Performance
    • Adreno 306
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • 1 GB
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy A3