 Samsung Galaxy A30s 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A30s 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy A30s 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy A30s 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A30s 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A30s 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,999
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)
    25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Samsung Galaxy A30s 128GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A30s 128GB price in India starts at Rs.15,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A30s 128GB is Rs.18,990 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A30s 128gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 32 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 32 Hours(4G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    Camera
    • No
    • No
    • F1.7
    • 5288 x 3968 Pixels
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • ISO-CELL
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • No
    Design
    • Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Violet
    • 74.7 mm
    • 7.8 mm
    • 158.5 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 169 grams
    Display
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • Super AMOLED
    • 720 x 1560 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19.5:9
    • 84.74 %
    • 268 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    General
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy A30s 128GB
    • Yes
    • December 27, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.38 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)
    • 14 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G71 MP2
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 25MP + 8MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A30s 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A30S 128Gb in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A30S 128Gb price in India at 18,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A30S 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A30S 128Gb?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A30S 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A30S 128Gb Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy A30s 128gb