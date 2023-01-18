Samsung Galaxy A32 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 15,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A32 4G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A32 4G now with free delivery.