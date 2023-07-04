 Samsung Galaxy A33 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 8GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 24,499 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹24,499
128 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
13 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 8GB RAM Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.24,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 8GB RAM is Rs.21,899 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5g 8gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
  • 13 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Battery
  • Up to 40 Hours(4G)
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • Up to 40 Hours(4G)
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • F1.8
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • No
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • Single
  • Yes
  • 13 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Peach
  • Dust proof
  • 159.7 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 74 mm
  • 8.1 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
  • 186 grams
Display
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Super AMOLED
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Yes with notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 411 ppi
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 83.68 %
General
  • Galaxy A33 5G 8GB RAM
  • April 5, 2022 (Official)
  • Android v12
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Samsung One UI
  • Yes
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.1
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes
Performance
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 5 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G68
  • Samsung Exynos 1280
  • 8 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 48+8+5+2 MP
Special Features
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
  • Up to 101 GB
