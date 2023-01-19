 Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A5 2017

    Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 28,990 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.9 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 16 Hours(3G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 16 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    Camera
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 16 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • F1.9
    • No
    • F1.9
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Black Sky, Gold Sand
    • 146.1 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 159 grams
    • 7.9 mm
    • 71.4 mm
    • Dust proof
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 71.29 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 424 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 16:9
    General
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    • March 15, 2017 (Official)
    • Galaxy A5 2017
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 0.311 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.9 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880
    • Mali-T830 MP3
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    • Samsung Pay
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Up to 23.1 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    View More

    Samsung Galaxy A5 2017