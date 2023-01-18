 Samsung Galaxy A5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A5

    Samsung Galaxy A5 is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 25,299 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A5 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A5 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy A5 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A5 price in India starts at Rs.25,299. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A5 is Rs.25,390 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 2300 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 15 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 15 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 2300 mAh
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Selfie Voice command, Wide Angle Selfie
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • Black, Gold, White
    • 6.7 mm
    • 139.3 mm
    • 123 grams
    • 69.7 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • 70.82 %
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • No
    • January 10, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy A5
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 648 W/kg, Body: 0.478 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • 2 GB
    • Adreno 306
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Up to 11.2 GB
    • No
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A5 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A5 price in India at 11,980 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A5?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A5?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A5 Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy A5