 Samsung Galaxy A52s 5g Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹29,999
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.665. HT Tech has 390 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.665. HT Tech has 390 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4500 mAh
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    • 32 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 32 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 32 Hours(4G)
    • 4500 mAh
    Camera
    • Exmor RS
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • No
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • No
    • Single
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
    • 159.9 mm
    • 189 grams
    • Dust proof
    • 75.1 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • Awesome Violet, Awesome White, Awesome Black
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 405 ppi
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 120 Hz
    • 84.94 %
    • Super AMOLED
    • 800 nits
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy A52s 5G
    • Android v11
    • September 1, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.724 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 642L
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 nm
    • 6 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+12+5+5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 100 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • UFS 2.1
    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5g FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G 8Gb Ram in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G 8Gb Ram price in India at 31,949 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G 8Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G 8Gb Ram?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G 8Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G 8Gb Ram Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5g