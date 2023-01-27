Samsung Galaxy A52s 5g Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
₹25,999
₹34,999
Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.665. HT Tech has 390 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.
