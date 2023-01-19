Samsung Galaxy A70s 8gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A70s 8GB RAM Samsung Galaxy A70s 8GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 30,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A70s 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A70s 8GB RAM now with free delivery.