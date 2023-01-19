 Samsung Galaxy A70s 8gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A70s 8GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy A70s 8GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy A70s 8GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 30,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A70s 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A70s 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy A70s 8GB RAM Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A70s 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.30,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A70s 8GB RAM is Rs.29,990 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A70s 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.30,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A70s 8GB RAM is Rs.29,990 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A70s 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4500 mAh
    • 32 MP
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • 4500 mAh
    • Up to 28 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 28 Hours(3G)
    • 01h 32m 38s
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • No
    • No
    • F1.8
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • No
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    Design
    • 164.3 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 7.9 mm
    • 76.7 mm
    • Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Black
    • 187 grams
    Display
    • 393 ppi
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 86 %
    • 20:9
    • Yes with notch
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy A70s 8GB RAM
    • October 4, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 1.202 W/kg
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • 28.0 s
    • Adreno 612
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
    • 8 GB
    • 11 nm
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 107 GB
    • UFS 2.0
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy A70s 8gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A70S 8Gb Ram in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A70S 8Gb Ram price in India at 19,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A70S 8Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A70S 8Gb Ram?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A70S 8Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A70S 8Gb Ram Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy A70s 8gb Ram