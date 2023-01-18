 Samsung Galaxy A70s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A70s

    Samsung Galaxy A70s is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 22,500 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A70s from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A70s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹22,500
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Samsung Galaxy A70s Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A70s price in India starts at Rs.22,500. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A70s is Rs.26,990 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A70s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 4500 mAh
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    • 32 MP
    Battery
    • 01h 32m 38s
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • 4500 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 28 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 28 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • No
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Single
    • F1.8
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • ISOCELL Plus
    Design
    • 164.3 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 7.9 mm
    • 187 grams
    • 76.7 mm
    • Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Black
    Display
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 393 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with notch
    • Super AMOLED
    • 86 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    General
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • October 4, 2019 (Official)
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy A70s
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 1.202 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 11 nm
    • 28.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 612
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.0
    • Up to 107 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A70s