 Samsung Galaxy A8 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A8

    Samsung Galaxy A8 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 31,490 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A15 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7) Processor, 3050 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A8 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A8 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹31,490
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A15 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7)
    16 MP
    5 MP
    3050 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Samsung Galaxy A8 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A8 price in India starts at Rs.31,490. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A8 is Rs.25,390 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 3050 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 17 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 17 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • 3050 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • No
    • Single
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.9
    • F1.9
    • ISO-CELL
    • 5 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 5312 x 2988 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 158 mm
    • 151 grams
    • 5.9 mm
    • 76.8 mm
    • Black, Gold, White
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 386 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    • 73.64 %
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • Galaxy A8
    • Yes
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • August 3, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.1
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 0.100 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A15 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7)
    • Mali-T628 MP6
    • 2 GB
    • 32 bit
    • Samsung Exynos 5 Octa 5430
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A8 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A8 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A8 price in India at 19,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 5 Octa 5430; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3050 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A8?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A8?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A8 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A8 Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy A8