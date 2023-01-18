 Samsung Galaxy A80 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A80

    Samsung Galaxy A80 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 52,000 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 3700 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A80 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A80 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹52,000
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    48 MP + 8 MP
    Yes, 48 MP
    3700 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Key Specs
    ₹52,000
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    48 MP + 8 MP
    3700 mAh
    Samsung Galaxy A80 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India starts at Rs.52,000. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A80 is Rs.43,998 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A80 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 3700 mAh
    • Up to 30 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Up to 30 Hours(4G)
    • 01h 26m 08s
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Dual
    • Pop-Up
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • No
    • Yes, 48 MP
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 48 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera 8 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle (123° field-of-view) Camera
    • F2.0
    • F2.0
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 76.5 mm
    • 9.3 mm
    • 220 grams
    • 165.2 mm
    • Black, Gold, Silver
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    Display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 85.76 %
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 393 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    General
    • Galaxy A80
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • August 23, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 8 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    • 23.0 s
    • 8 GB
    • Adreno 618
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 108 GB
    • No
