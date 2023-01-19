 Samsung Galaxy F12 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy F12 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy F12 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F12 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F12 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35895/heroimage/143785-v3-samsung-galaxy-f12-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35895/images/Design/143785-v3-samsung-galaxy-f12-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35895/images/Design/143785-v3-samsung-galaxy-f12-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35895/images/Design/143785-v3-samsung-galaxy-f12-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35895/images/Design/143785-v3-samsung-galaxy-f12-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Samsung Galaxy F12 128GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy F12 128GB price in India starts at Rs.11,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy F12 128GB is Rs.10,380 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy F12 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 6000 mAh
    Battery
    • 6000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 58 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • No
    • Up to 58 Hours(4G)
    • 02h 19m 52s
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Single
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • F2.0
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Sea Green, Sky Blue, Celestial Black
    • 75.9 mm
    • 221 grams
    • 164 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9.7 mm
    Display
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 81.95 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with notch
    • PLS TFT LCD
    • 270 ppi
    General
    • April 5, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v11
    • Galaxy F12 128GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Head: 1.19 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 8 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G52 MP1
    • 34.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+5+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 105 GB
    • 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Samsung Galaxy F12 128gb