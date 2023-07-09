Samsung Galaxy F13 128gb Price in India (09 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy F13 128GB Samsung Galaxy F13 128GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F13 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F13 128GB now with free delivery.