Samsung Galaxy F13 128gb Price in India (09 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F13
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall blue,4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
₹12,998
₹16,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy F13 128GB price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy F13 128GB is Rs.12,998 on amazon.in.
Samsung Galaxy F13 128GB price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy F13 128GB is Rs.12,998 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.