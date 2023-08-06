Samsung Galaxy F41 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy F41 Samsung Galaxy F41 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F41 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F41 now with free delivery.