Samsung Galaxy F41 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy F41 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F41 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F41 now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹16,999
64 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
32 MP
6000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
See full specifications
Samsung Galaxy F41 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F41 price in India starts at Rs.16,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy F41 is Rs.14,990 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
  • 6000 mAh
  • 32 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • No
  • Yes
  • Up to 48 Hours(4G)
  • Up to 48 Hours(4G)
  • Li-ion
  • 02h 34m 29s
  • 6000 mAh
Camera
  • Single
  • F2.0
  • F1.8
  • No
  • 32 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • No
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • S5KGW1, ISO-CELL
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
Design
  • Fusion Green, Fusion Black, Fusion Blue
  • 75.1 mm
  • 8.9 mm
  • 159.2 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 191 grams
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Super AMOLED
  • 60 Hz
  • 403 ppi
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 420 nits
  • 83.92 %
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Yes with notch
  • 19.5:9
General
  • Galaxy F41
  • Samsung
  • Yes
  • October 8, 2020 (Official)
  • Samsung One UI
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Samsung Galaxy M21s
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Head: 0.383 W/kg
  • Yes, v5.0
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 10 nm
  • 24.0 s
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
  • Mali-G72 MP3
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 6 GB
  • LPDDR4X
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 8MP + 5 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 2.1
  • Up to 49.2 GB
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Samsung Galaxy F41