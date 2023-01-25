 Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy F62

    Samsung Galaxy F62 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 23,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, Exynos M4 + 2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 7000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F62 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F62 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35487/heroimage/141558-v4-samsung-galaxy-f62-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35487/images/Design/141558-v4-samsung-galaxy-f62-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35487/images/Design/141558-v4-samsung-galaxy-f62-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35487/images/Design/141558-v4-samsung-galaxy-f62-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35487/images/Design/141558-v4-samsung-galaxy-f62-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹23,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, Exynos M4 + 2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    7000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹23,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    7000 mAh
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Samsung Galaxy F62 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 32 MP
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 7000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 50 Hours(4G)
    • 7000 mAh
    • 01h 40m 22s
    • No
    • Up to 50 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • F2.2
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • F1.8
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 30 fps
    • No
    • No
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    Design
    • 76.3 mm
    • 9.5 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Laser Green, Laser Blue, Laser Grey
    • 218 grams
    • 163.9 mm
    Display
    • 60 Hz
    • 86.66 %
    • 420 nits
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 393 ppi
    • 91 %
    • Super AMOLED Plus
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • Samsung
    • February 16, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung One UI
    • Galaxy F62
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 0.74 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 43.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, Exynos M4 + 2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
    • Mali-G76 MP12
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+12+5+5 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 103 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • UFS 2.1
    Samsung Galaxy F62 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy F62 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India at 23,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 7000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy F62?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy F62?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy F62 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy F62 Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy F62