Samsung Galaxy J1 2016 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy J1 2016 Samsung Galaxy J1 2016 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,450 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2050 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J1 2016 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J1 2016 now with free delivery.