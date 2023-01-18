 Samsung Galaxy J1 2016 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy J1 2016

    Samsung Galaxy J1 2016 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,450 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2050 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J1 2016 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J1 2016 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,450
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2050 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Samsung Galaxy J1 2016 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 2050 mAh
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 2050 mAh
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G)
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • 2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    Design
    • 8.9 mm
    • 69.3 mm
    • 131 grams
    • Black, Gold, White
    • 132.6 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • Super AMOLED
    • 62.72 %
    • No
    • 207 ppi
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    General
    • January 27, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Galaxy J1 (2016)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, v4.1
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC7727SE
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Up to 4.1 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy J1 2016 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy J1 2016 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy J1 2016 price in India at 6,890 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7727SE; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2050 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy J1 2016?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy J1 2016?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy J1 2016 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy J1 2016 Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy J1 2016