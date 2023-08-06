 Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy J2 2017

Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 is a Android v5.4 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,339 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Full Specifications

Battery
  • 2000 mAh
  • No
  • Up to 12 Hours(3G)
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Up to 12 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • 2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • CMOS
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.2
  • F2.2
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 8.4 mm
  • 130 grams
  • 136.5 mm
  • Black, Gold
  • 69 mm
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
  • 16:9
  • 234 ppi
  • 540 x 960 pixels
  • 64.51 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Super AMOLED
General
  • October 14, 2017 (Official)
  • No
  • Android v5.4 (Lollipop)
  • Samsung
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • Galaxy J2 2017
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
  • 28 nm
  • Samsung Exynos 3 Quad 3475
  • 1 GB
  • Mali-T720 MP1
  • LPDDR3
Special Features
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes
  • 8 GB
  • Up to 4.3 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • eMMC 4.5
Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 in India?

Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 price in India at 6,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 3 Quad 3475; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy J2 2017?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy J2 2017?

What is the Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Waterproof?

View More

    Samsung Galaxy J2 2017