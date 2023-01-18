Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 6,190 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J2 Core from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J2 Core now with free delivery.