 Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 6,190 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J2 Core from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J2 Core now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32507/heroimage/127289-v4-samsung-galaxy-j2-core-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32507/images/Design/127289-v4-samsung-galaxy-j2-core-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32507/images/Design/127289-v4-samsung-galaxy-j2-core-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32507/images/Design/127289-v4-samsung-galaxy-j2-core-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32507/images/Design/127289-v4-samsung-galaxy-j2-core-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,190
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,190
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2600 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 6,490 M.R.P. ₹6,999
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Core price in India starts at Rs.6,190. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is Rs.6,490 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Core price in India starts at Rs.6,190. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is Rs.6,490 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2600 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 18 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • 2600 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • No
    • No
    • Single
    • No
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    Design
    • 154 grams
    • Black, Blue, Gold
    • 8.9 mm
    • 143.4 mm
    • 72.1 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • TFT
    • 66.5 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 16:9
    • 220 ppi
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy J2 Core
    • Android Go
    • No
    • August 24, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • Mali-T720 MP1
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 1 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • 14 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Up to 4.9 GB
    • eMMC 5.0
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Core FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core in India?

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Core price in India at 6,200 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy J2 Core?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy J2 Core?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy J2 Core