Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32GB Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32GB now with free delivery.