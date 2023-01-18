 Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32GB

    Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32GB

    Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34991/heroimage/139289-v1-samsung-galaxy-m01-core-32gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34991/images/Design/139289-v1-samsung-galaxy-m01-core-32gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34991/images/Design/139289-v1-samsung-galaxy-m01-core-32gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34991/images/Design/139289-v1-samsung-galaxy-m01-core-32gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34991/images/Design/139289-v1-samsung-galaxy-m01-core-32gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    32 GB
    5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    32 GB
    5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 6,998 M.R.P. ₹11,999
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32GB price in India starts at Rs.6,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32GB is Rs.5,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32GB price in India starts at Rs.6,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32GB is Rs.5,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 17 Hours(4G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 17 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • F2.4
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 67.5 mm
    • 141.7 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.6 mm
    • Black, Blue, Red
    • 150 grams
    Display
    • Yes
    • 720 x 1480 pixels
    • 18.5:9
    • 311 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • PLS TFT LCD
    • 74.87 %
    • 5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    General
    • No
    • Samsung
    • Android Go
    • July 29, 2020 (Official)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Galaxy M01 Core 32GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 0.856 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • PowerVR GE8100
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6739
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Up to 24.7 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32Gb in India?

    Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32Gb price in India at 5,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32Gb?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32gb