 Samsung Galaxy M01 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy M01

    Samsung Galaxy M01 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    amazon
    ₹ 8,999 M.R.P. ₹9,999
    Samsung Galaxy M01 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M01 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M01 is Rs.8,990 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M01 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    Design
    • 9.8 mm
    • Black, Blue, Red
    • 70.9 mm
    • 168 grams
    • 147.5 mm
    Display
    • 295 ppi
    • Yes with notch
    • 77.43 %
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • PLS TFT LCD
    • 19:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.71 inches (14.5 cm)
    General
    • Galaxy M01
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • June 2, 2020 (Official)
    • Samsung One UI
    • No
    • No
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 0.61 W/kg
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • Adreno 505
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 22.1 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    Samsung Galaxy M01 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M01 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy M01 price in India at 7,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M01?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M01?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy M01 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy M01 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy M01