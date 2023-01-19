 Samsung Galaxy M10 32gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy M10 32GB

    Samsung Galaxy M10 32GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,989 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3400 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M10 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M10 32GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,989
    32 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 5 MP
    5 MP
    3400 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Add to compare
    Samsung Galaxy M10 32GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M10 32GB price in India starts at Rs.8,989. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M10 32GB is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M10 32gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • 02h 30m 32s
    • No
    • 3400 mAh
    Camera
    • F1.9
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • CMOS
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 155.6 mm
    • 163 grams
    • 75.6 mm
    • Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black
    • 7.7 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 19:9
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • TFT
    • 81.68 %
    • 270 ppi
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 90 %
    General
    • February 5, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Samsung
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • No
    • Galaxy M10 32GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Head: 0.238 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • 14 nm
    • 3 GB
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
    • Mali-T830
    • 26.0 s
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 23.2 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Samsung Galaxy M10 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M10 32Gb in India?

    Samsung Galaxy M10 32Gb price in India at 10,719 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M10 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M10 32Gb?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy M10 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy M10 32Gb Waterproof?

    View More

