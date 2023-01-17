 Samsung Galaxy M13 128gb Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy M13 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy M13 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy M13 128GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M13 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M13 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37970/heroimage/151754-v5-samsung-galaxy-m13-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37970/images/Design/151754-v5-samsung-galaxy-m13-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37970/images/Design/151754-v5-samsung-galaxy-m13-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37970/images/Design/151754-v5-samsung-galaxy-m13-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37970/images/Design/151754-v5-samsung-galaxy-m13-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v12
    ₹13,999
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    6000 mAh
    Samsung Galaxy M13 128GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M13 128GB price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M13 128GB is Rs.11,399 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M13 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • No
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 207 grams
    • 76.9 mm
    • 165.4 mm
    • Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown
    • 9.3 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • Yes with notch
    • 400 ppi
    • 480 nits
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 20:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • 82.68 %
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • PLS LCD
    General
    • Samsung
    • July 23, 2022 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Galaxy M13 128GB
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung One UI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 8 nm
    • Mali-G52
    • 6 GB
    • Samsung Exynos 850
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 5MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Up to 104 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy M13 128gb