 Samsung Galaxy M13 5g Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M13 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M13 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37837/heroimage/151240-v6-samsung-galaxy-m13-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37837/images/Design/151240-v6-samsung-galaxy-m13-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37837/images/Design/151240-v6-samsung-galaxy-m13-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37837/images/Design/151240-v6-samsung-galaxy-m13-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37837/images/Design/151240-v6-samsung-galaxy-m13-5g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M13 5G price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is Rs.11,990 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M13 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • 01h 53m 19s
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    Design
    • 8.8 mm
    • Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown
    • 164.5 mm
    • 76.5 mm
    • 195 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • Yes with notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    • 81.06 %
    • 400 nits
    • 90 Hz
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • PLS LCD
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
    • 270 ppi
    General
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • July 23, 2022 (Official)
    • Galaxy M13 5G
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    Performance
    • 7 nm
    • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • 24.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 46.3 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy M13 5g