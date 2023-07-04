 Samsung Galaxy M20 64gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy M20 64GB

Samsung Galaxy M20 64GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M20 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M20 64GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹12,990
64 GB
6.3 inches (16 cm)
Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)
13 MP + 5 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
4 GB
Samsung Galaxy M20 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP + 5 MP
  • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • Up to 29 Hours(3G)
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 29 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • No
  • S5K3L6, ISO-CELL
  • F2.0
  • F1.9
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
Design
  • 156.4 mm
  • 186 grams
  • 8.8 mm
  • 74.5 mm
  • Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • 90 %
  • 409 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • TFT
  • 83.44 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
  • 19.5:9
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
General
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • Samsung
  • February 5, 2019 (Official)
  • Galaxy M20 64GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • No
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Head: 0.273 W/kg
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G71 MP2
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)
  • 14 nm
  • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
  • 4 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 5 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Up to 50.5 GB
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
Samsung Galaxy M20 64gb FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M20 64Gb in India?

Samsung Galaxy M20 64Gb price in India at 13,285 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M20 64Gb?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M20 64Gb?

What is the Samsung Galaxy M20 64Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy M20 64Gb Waterproof?

View More

    Samsung Galaxy M20 64gb