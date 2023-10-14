 Samsung Galaxy M30 32gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy M30 32GB

Samsung Galaxy M30 32GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M30 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M30 32GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹10,999
32 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
3 GB
Samsung Galaxy M30 32GB Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M30 32GB in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy M30 32GB base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M30 32GB in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy M30 32GB base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gradation Black and Gradation Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M30 32GB

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Gradation Black, Gradation Blue
amazon
Out of Stock

Samsung Galaxy M30 32gb Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • Up to 31 Hours(3G)
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • No
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • CMOS
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 75.1 mm
  • 159 mm
  • 8.5 mm
  • Gradation Black, Gradation Blue
  • 174 grams
Display
  • 85.19 %
  • 19.5:9
  • Yes with notch
  • 90 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Super AMOLED
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 394 ppi
General
  • March 14, 2019 (Official)
  • Samsung
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Head: 0.409 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 3 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G71 MP2
  • LPDDR4X
  • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)
  • 14 nm
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
  • Yes
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Samsung Galaxy M30 32gb FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M30 32Gb in India?

Samsung Galaxy M30 32Gb price in India at 9,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M30 32Gb?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M30 32Gb?

What is the Samsung Galaxy M30 32Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy M30 32Gb Waterproof?

View More

    Samsung Galaxy M30 32gb