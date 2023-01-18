 Samsung Galaxy M52 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 8GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 31,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹31,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 8GB RAM Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.31,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 8GB RAM is Rs.28,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5g 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 32 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 48 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Up to 48 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • 01h 29m 56s
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Single
    • F1.8
    • No
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 76.4 mm
    • 173 grams
    • 7.4 mm
    • 164.2 mm
    • Blazing Black, Icy Blue
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 86.39 %
    • 393 ppi
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • Super AMOLED Plus
    General
    • Samsung
    • October 3, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Galaxy M52 5G 8GB RAM
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.992 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 21.0 s
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 642L
    • 64 bit
    • 8 GB
    • 6 nm
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 100 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5g 8gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 8Gb Ram in India?

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 8Gb Ram price in India at 30,897 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 8Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 8Gb Ram?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 8Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 8Gb Ram Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5g 8gb Ram