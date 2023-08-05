 Samsung Galaxy M52 5g Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 25,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M52 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M52 5G now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹25,999
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
Samsung Galaxy M52 5g Expert Review

  • Great display
  • Fast performance
  • Reliable battery
  • Boring design
  • Build quality could've been better
  • Slow charger in the box

Samsung Galaxy M52 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
Battery
  • Up to 48 Hours(4G)
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 01h 29m 56s
  • No
  • Up to 48 Hours(4G)
Camera
  • No
  • F1.8
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • IMX682, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • F2.2
Design
  • Blazing Black, Icy Blue
  • 7.4 mm
  • 164.2 mm
  • 76.4 mm
  • 173 grams
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 20:9
  • 86.39 %
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 393 ppi
  • Super AMOLED Plus
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 120 Hz
General
  • October 3, 2021 (Official)
  • Android v11
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Samsung
  • Yes
  • Samsung One UI
  • Galaxy M52 5G
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 0.992 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • 21.0 s
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
  • 6 nm
  • 6 GB
  • Adreno 642L
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes
  • Up to 100 GB
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • UFS 2.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy M52 5g FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in India?

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India at 27,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M52 5G?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M52 5G?

What is the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Waterproof?

View More

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5g