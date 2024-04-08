 Samsung Galaxy M55 5g 12gb Ram - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 08 Apr 2024

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G 12GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G 12GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 28,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M55 5G 12GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M55 5G 12GB RAM now with free delivery.
Light Green Denim Black
256 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G 12GB RAM Variants & Price

The price for the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G 12GB RAM in India is Rs. 28,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G 12GB RAM base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Light Green and Denim Black. The status of Samsung Galaxy M55 5G 12GB RAM is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.7 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Samsung Galaxy M55 5g 12gb Ram Latest Update

Samsung Galaxy M55 5g 12gb Ram Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Colours

    Light Green, Denim Black

  • Width

    76.5 mm

  • Weight

    180 grams

  • Height

    163.9 mm

  • Thickness

    7.8 mm

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED Plus

  • Aspect Ratio

    19.5:9

  • Pixel Density

    393 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Resolution

    1080x2400 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    86.44 %

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Flash

    No

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    April 8, 2024 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Video Pro Mode

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.56" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.93 W/kg

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi Calling

    Yes

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Cortex A710 + 2.36 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 644

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 233 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

    Samsung Galaxy M55 5g 12gb Ram
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender