Samsung Galaxy M55 5g 12gb Ram - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G 12GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 28,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M55 5G 12GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M55 5G 12GB RAM now with free delivery.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G 12GB RAM Variants & Price

The price for the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G 12GB RAM in India is Rs. 28,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G 12GB RAM base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Light Green and Denim Black. The status of Samsung Galaxy M55 5G 12GB RAM is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

