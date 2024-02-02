 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 97,839 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Processor , 4300 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB now with free delivery.
Last updated: 02 February 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
Key Specs
₹97,839
512 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP
10 MP
4300 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
12 GB
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB in India is Rs. 97,839.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB

(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White, Aura Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 4300 mAh
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
  • 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP
  • 10 MP
Battery
  • 4300 mAh
  • Up to 28 Hours(4G)
  • Yes, Fast, 45W
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 2560x1440 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • Bokeh portrait video
  • S5K2L4, ISOCELL Plus
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.22µm pixel size)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Dual Pixel autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
Design
  • 7.9 mm
  • 162.3 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • 77.2 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 196 grams Below
  • Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White, Aura Blue
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 495 ppi
  • 91.66 %
  • 19:9
  • Yes
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
  • Dynamic AMOLED
General
  • August 23, 2019 (Official)
  • Samsung
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • YesMini HDMI (Type C)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 12 GB
  • Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G72 MP12
  • 7 nm
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Ultrasonic
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • On-screen
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • UFS 3.0
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512gb FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512Gb in India?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512Gb price in India at 94,700 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP), Front Camera (10 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 4300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512Gb?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512Gb?

What is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512Gb Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512gb