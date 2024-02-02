Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB
(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White, Aura Blue
The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB in India is Rs. 97,839. This is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White and Aura Blue. ...Read More Read Less
