 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Galaxy Note 10 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Galaxy Note 10 Pro

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Galaxy Note 10 Pro

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Galaxy Note 10 Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 79,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4300 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Galaxy Note 10 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Galaxy Note 10 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33839/heroimage/134587-v5-samsung-galaxy-note-10-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33839/images/Design/134587-v5-samsung-galaxy-note-10-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33839/images/Design/134587-v5-samsung-galaxy-note-10-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33839/images/Design/134587-v5-samsung-galaxy-note-10-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33839/images/Design/134587-v5-samsung-galaxy-note-10-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹79,999
    256 GB
    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP
    10 MP
    4300 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹79,999
    256 GB
    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP
    4300 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 94,499 M.R.P. ₹171,999
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Galaxy Note 10 Pro Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Galaxy Note 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs.79,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Galaxy Note 10 Pro is Rs.94,499 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Galaxy Note 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs.79,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Galaxy Note 10 Pro is Rs.94,499 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Galaxy Note 10 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 10 MP
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    • 4300 mAh
    • 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 00h 58m 07s
    • Up to 28 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 28 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 45W
    • 4300 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 3840x2160 @ 60 fps 1920x1080 @ 240 fps 1280x720 @ 960 fps
    • Yes
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.5
    Design
    • Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White, Aura Blue
    • 7.9 mm
    • 162.3 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 77.2 mm
    • 196 grams
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    Display
    • 1440 x 3040 pixels
    • 19:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • Yes
    • 91.66 %
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    • 495 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy Note 10 Pro
    • August 23, 2019 (Official)
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • YesMini HDMI (Type C)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • 12 GB
    • Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 19.0 s
    • Mali-G72 MP12
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Yes
    • Ultrasonic
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • Up to 224 GB
    • UFS 3.0
    • 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Galaxy Note 10 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Galaxy Note 10 Pro) in India?

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Galaxy Note 10 Pro) price in India at 59,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP), Front Camera (10 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 4300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Galaxy Note 10 Pro)?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Galaxy Note 10 Pro)?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Galaxy Note 10 Pro) Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Galaxy Note 10 Pro) Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Galaxy Note 10 Pro