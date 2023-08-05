 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 69,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹69,999
256 GB
6.3 inches (16 cm)
Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP
10 MP
3500 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
8 GB
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in India starts at Rs.69,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is Rs.56,299 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in India starts at Rs.69,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is Rs.56,299 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP
  • 3500 mAh
  • 10 MP
  • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • Up to 24 Hours(4G)
  • 3500 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • Up to 24 Hours(4G)
Camera
  • Yes
  • Yes, Dual Pixel autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.2
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
  • F1.5
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • CMOS
  • Single
Design
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White, Aura Pink, Aura Red
  • 7.9 mm
  • Dust proof
  • 168 grams
  • 151 mm
  • 71.8 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
Display
  • Yes
  • 90.92 %
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 19:9
  • 1080 x 2280 pixels
  • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
  • 400 ppi
  • 60 Hz
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Samsung One UI
  • Galaxy Note 10
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Samsung
  • Yes
  • August 23, 2019 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • YesMini HDMI (Type C)
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
Performance
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
  • LPDDR4X
  • 7 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 8 GB
  • Mali-G76 MP12
Smart TV Features
  • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Special Features
  • Ultrasonic
  • On-screen
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
Storage
  • UFS 3.0
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 256 GB
  • Up to 224 GB
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in India?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in India at 49,989 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP), Front Camera (10 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Note 10?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Note 10?

What is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Waterproof?

View More

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10