 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 77,999 in India with 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 July 2023
Key Specs
₹77,999
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP
10 MP
4300 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
8 GB
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in India starts at Rs.77,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is Rs.78,147 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP
  • 10 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 4300 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • No
  • Up to 23 Hours(4G)
  • 4300 mAh
  • Up to 23 Hours(4G)
Camera
  • F2.2
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.2" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • F1.8
  • Exmor RS
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
Design
  • 8.3 mm
  • 161.6 mm
  • 75.2 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 192 grams
  • Dust proof
  • Mystic Green, Mystic Gray, Mystic Blue
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
Display
  • Super AMOLED Plus
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 20:9
  • 393 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 89.18 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
General
  • Galaxy Note 20
  • August 7, 2020 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Samsung One UI
  • Samsung
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • LPDDR5
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G77 MP11
  • 7 nm
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
  • Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Smart TV Features
  • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Ultrasonic
Storage
  • Yes
  • Up to 221 GB
  • UFS 3.1
  • No
  • 256 GB
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in India?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in India at 44,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (10 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Note 20?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Note 20?

What is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20