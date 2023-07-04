 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5g Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 104,999 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G now with free delivery.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹104,999
256 GB
6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
10 MP
4500 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
12 GB
Key Specs
₹104,999
256 GB
6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
4500 mAh
See full specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
  • 108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
  • 10 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Battery
  • Up to 24 Hours(4G)
  • 01h 07m 46s
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • 4500 mAh
  • Up to 24 Hours(4G)
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
Camera
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.2
  • Single
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.2" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
  • F1.8
  • CMOS
Design
  • 164.8 mm
  • Dust proof
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White
  • 8.1 mm
  • 208 grams
  • 77.2 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
Display
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 1500 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.9 inches (17.53 cm)
  • 92.94 %
  • 1440 x 3088 pixels
  • 120 Hz
  • 494 ppi
  • 19.3:9
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
General
  • Samsung
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • August 7, 2020 (Official)
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Samsung One UI
  • Yes
  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
Performance
  • 7 nm
  • 64 bit
  • 19.0 s
  • LPDDR5
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
  • Mali-G77 MP11
  • 12 GB
  • Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M5 Mongoose + 2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Smart TV Features
  • 108MP + 12MP + 12MP
Special Features
  • Ultrasonic
  • On-screen
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 3.1
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
  • 256 GB
  • Up to 221 GB
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5g FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in India?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G price in India at 1,04,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (10 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G?

What is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5g