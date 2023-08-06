 Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GB

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GB is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 33,900 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GB now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹33,900
32 GB
5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
16 MP
5 MP
3000 mAh
Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
4 GB
Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GB Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GB price in India starts at Rs.33,900. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GB is Rs.29,999 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 3000 mAh
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • 3000 mAh
  • Up to 22 Hours(3G)
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
  • Up to 22 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F1.9
  • Single
  • Yes
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps
  • Wide Angle Selfie
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes
  • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Optical Image stabilization, Dual Video Recording
Design
  • 76.1 mm
  • 7.6 mm
  • 171 grams
  • Black, Gold, Silver, White
  • 153.2 mm
Display
  • 76.65 %
  • 515 ppi
  • 1440 x 2560 pixels
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v4, Corning Concore display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Super AMOLED
General
  • September 8, 2015 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Samsung
  • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
  • Yes
  • Galaxy Note 5
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 0.314 W/kg
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • SIM1: Nano
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T760 MP8
  • LPDDR4
  • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
  • 4 GB
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Front
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • No
  • 32 GB
  • Up to 24.6 GB
  • Yes
Samsung Videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32gb FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32Gb in India?

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32Gb price in India at 29,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32Gb?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32Gb?

What is the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32Gb Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32gb