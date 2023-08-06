Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GB Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GB is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 33,900 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GB now with free delivery.