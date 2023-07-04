 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 67,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3300 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 8 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
SamsungGalaxyNote8_Display_6.3inches(16cm)
SamsungGalaxyNote8_FrontCamera_8MP
SamsungGalaxyNote8_Ram_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P30059/heroimage/111232-v1-samsung-galaxy-note-8-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyNote8_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P30059/heroimage/111232-v1-samsung-galaxy-note-8-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyNote8_4
SamsungGalaxyNote8_Display_6.3inches(16cm)
SamsungGalaxyNote8_FrontCamera_8MP"
SamsungGalaxyNote8_Ram_6GB"
SamsungGalaxyNote8_3"
SamsungGalaxyNote8_4"
Key Specs
₹67,900
64 GB
6.3 inches (16 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
12 MP + 12 MP
8 MP
3300 mAh
Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
6 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹67,900
64 GB
6.3 inches (16 cm)
12 MP + 12 MP
3300 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 61,199
Buy Now

Samsung Phones Prices in India

Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 341 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 341 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3300 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
Battery
  • Up to 22 Hours(3G)
  • No
  • Yes
  • Up to 22 Hours(3G)
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Quick, v2.0, 15W
  • 3300 mAh
Camera
  • Yes
  • Single
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 240 fps
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Wide Angle Selfie
  • 8 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
  • F1.7
  • Yes
  • F1.7
Design
  • 74.8 mm
  • Dust proof
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • 162.5 mm
  • 8.6 mm
  • 195 grams
  • Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Gray
Display
  • Yes
  • Super AMOLED
  • 83.24 %
  • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5, Scratch-resistant glass
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes
  • 1440 x 2960 pixels
  • 522 ppi
  • 18.5:9
General
  • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Galaxy Note 8
  • September 22, 2017 (Official)
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 1024 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 16) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 1024 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 16) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
Performance
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • LPDDR4
  • Mali-G71 MP20
  • 64 bit
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
  • 6 GB
  • 10 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
Special Features
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Rear
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • Up to 51.2 GB
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Videos

View all
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in India?

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price in India at 34,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Note 8?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Note 8?

What is the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy Note 8