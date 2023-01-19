 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 67,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M3 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 9 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹67,900
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M3 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    ₹ 63,099 M.R.P. ₹99,999
    Samsung Phones Prices in India

    Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.665. HT Tech has 390 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Quick, v2.0, 15W
    • Up to 29 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 29 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
    • F1.7
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • ISO-CELL
    • F1.5 - F2.4
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 960 fps
    • Yes, Dual optical image stabilization
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Dust proof
    • 161.9 mm
    • 76.4 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 8.8 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper, Ocean Blue, Snow White
    • 201 grams
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • Super AMOLED
    • 18.5:9
    • 84.42 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 514 ppi
    • 1440 x 2960 pixels
    • Yes
    General
    • Samsung
    • August 22, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • Galaxy Note 9
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung One UI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
    • Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M3 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 6 GB
    • 64 bit
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G72 MP18
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Rear
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 109 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Samsung Galaxy Note 9 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India at 66,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy Note 9?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy Note 9?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9