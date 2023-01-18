 Samsung Galaxy On7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy On7

    Samsung Galaxy On7 is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy On7 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy On7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,990
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    ₹ 11,199 M.R.P. ₹14,990
    Samsung Galaxy On7 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy On7 price in India starts at Rs.10,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy On7 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy On7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • No
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • CMOS
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • No
    • No
    • F2.1
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 77.5 mm
    • 8.2 mm
    • 171 grams
    • Black, Gold
    • 151.8 mm
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 70.72 %
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    General
    • November 3, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    • Galaxy On7
    • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 0.407 W/kg
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • 1.5 GB
    • Adreno 306
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • 8 GB
    • Up to 4.4 GB
    Samsung Galaxy On7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy On7 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy On7 price in India at 9,977 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 1.5 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy On7?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy On7?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy On7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy On7 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy On7