 Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 57,900 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus price in India starts at Rs.57,900. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus is Rs.49,699 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Smile detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • 5 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
    • F1.9
    • Yes
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps
    • F1.9
    Design
    • 6.9 mm
    • Gold, Silver
    • 154.4 mm
    • 153 grams
    • 75.8 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4, Scratch-resistant glass,
    • 76.35 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    • Super AMOLED
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 515 ppi
    General
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    • September 2, 2015 (Official)
    • Galaxy S6 Edge Plus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.14 W/kg, Body: 1.45 W/kg
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes, v4.2
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • Mali-T760 MP8
    • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 4 GB
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7420
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, rgbw sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    • Yes
    Storage
    • No
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus