 Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 32,590 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus Processor , 4050 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 04 September 2024
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
SamsungGalaxyXcover7_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
SamsungGalaxyXcover7_FrontCamera_5MP
SamsungGalaxyXcover7_RAM_6GB
1/3 SamsungGalaxyXcover7_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
2/3 SamsungGalaxyXcover7_FrontCamera_5MP"
View all Images 3/3 SamsungGalaxyXcover7_RAM_6GB"
Key Specs
₹32,590 (speculated)
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
50 MP
5 MP
4050 mAh
Android v14
6 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 in India is Rs. 32,590.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Upcoming

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
  • 6 GB
  • 5 MP
  • 4050 mAh
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 50 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • 4050 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes
Design
  • Yes, IP68
  • 10.2 mm
  • Dust proof
  • 240 grams
  • 169 mm
  • Black
  • 80.1 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • TFT LCD
  • 20:9
  • 77.69 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus Plus
  • 120 Hz
  • 400 ppi
  • 1080 x 2408 pixels
Front Camera
  • 5 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
General
  • September 4, 2024 (Expected)
  • Android v14
  • Samsung One UI
  • Samsung
Main Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Single
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.7" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
Performance
  • 6 nm
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More from Samsung

4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Titanium Black
5% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Blue
10% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Blue
20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A05
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Black
Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 Competitors

OnePlus 10R 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Sierra Black
8% OFF
POCO F4 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Night Black
₹23,999 ₹25,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 Poco F4 5g
14% OFF
Realme GT Neo 2 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Neo Green
15% OFF
OnePlus Nord 3 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Misty Green

Samsung Videos

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more

08 Aug 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000

5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more

22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy

Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more

28 Jan 2023
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 News

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to have a cheaper version! Here is a big feature it will lose

02 Feb 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung to Showcase Baidu’s Ernie AI bot in Galaxy S24 Smartphones in China

31 Jan 2024
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Like foldables, but high price a turn-off? Affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be coming

24 Jan 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 AI features: 5 easy ways to boost your experience and take it to next level

24 Jan 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 price

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy S24: Price revealed at Unpacked 2024

18 Jan 2024
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Galaxy Unpacked: 10 big announcements from Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch event

18 Jan 2024
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Arctic White, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹24,900
₹28,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7